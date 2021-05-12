Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

