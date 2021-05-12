Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,862 shares of company stock valued at $362,122 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

