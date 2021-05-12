Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 658,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 274,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.