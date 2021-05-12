Swingby Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $49.35 million and $1.42 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.97 or 0.00657653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00248892 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,361,296 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

