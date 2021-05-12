Swarm (SWM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $165,425.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

