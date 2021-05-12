Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $7.73 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00551045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00255102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.28 or 0.01221220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $512.16 or 0.00979926 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

