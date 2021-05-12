SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.62 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 572.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 577,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 491,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

