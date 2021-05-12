SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $42.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.97% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Insiders have sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.