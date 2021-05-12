SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

