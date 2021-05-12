SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $583.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.95 and its 200 day moving average is $447.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $592.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

