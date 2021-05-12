SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $230,126.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00256342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01216325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034515 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

