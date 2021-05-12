Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 292 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

SDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 467 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 598,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,329. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.37. The firm has a market cap of £383.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

