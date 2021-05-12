Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

