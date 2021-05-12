Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.