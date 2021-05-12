Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $390.00

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 381.50 ($4.98), with a volume of 263469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.66).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313 ($4.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £657.61 million and a P/E ratio of 353.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

About Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

