Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 40822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $7,819,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

