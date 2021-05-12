Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,183 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $70,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $466.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

