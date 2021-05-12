Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,022 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $80,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.