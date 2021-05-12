Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,022 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $80,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MXIM stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.
Maxim Integrated Products Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.