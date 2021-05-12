Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $84,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3,276.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.