Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,386 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $74,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Expedia Group by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 373,426 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.