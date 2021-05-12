Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.12. 37,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,449. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.52 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

