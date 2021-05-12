Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.41. 10,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.