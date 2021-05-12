Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

