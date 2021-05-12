Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

