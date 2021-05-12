Strs Ohio Sells 6,100 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Flushing Financial worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 154.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

