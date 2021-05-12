Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,450. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.