Strs Ohio Has $850,000 Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

ACTG opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

