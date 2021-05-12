Strs Ohio Has $794,000 Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

