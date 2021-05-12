Strs Ohio Buys 1,900 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of The York Water worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The York Water by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

