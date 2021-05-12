Strs Ohio Acquires 1,100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

