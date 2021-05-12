Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.32 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

