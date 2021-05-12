Streamr Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.33 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $134.54 million and $7.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.