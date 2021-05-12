Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $225,000 in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

