Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

