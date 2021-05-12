Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $245.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

