Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $206,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $33,988,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

