Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,609 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

