Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,494 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.