Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

