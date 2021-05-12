StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

