StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. 136,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

