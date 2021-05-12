StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,070. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.