StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 67,820 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 7,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,306. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.