Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

