Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,082 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,341 call options.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

