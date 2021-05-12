State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,980 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,827 shares of company stock worth $7,149,708. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

