State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,690 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $61,859,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.