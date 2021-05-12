State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

