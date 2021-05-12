State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Popular worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

