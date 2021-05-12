State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,207 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

